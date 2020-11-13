Nowhere is this week's stock market tug of war between COVID-19 vaccine optimism and lockdown risk more evident than in the way energy stocks moved today compared to oil futures.

The energy sector (XLE +3.6% ) led the S&P 500 today and extended its gain for the week to 17%, adding to its outperformance since the election, on the idea that stimulus prospects or virus containment measures under Biden, or a potential Blue Wave depending on what happens in Georgia, would give the sector a boost.

While oil futures rose ~8% for the week, they did not share the same optimism today, with WTI crude (CL1:COM) settling -2.4% to $40.13/bbl and Brent (CO1:COM) -1.7% at $42.78/bbl, with traders worrying about the hit to demand from another wave of lockdowns as advisories have been issued in several major U.S. cities.

Plus, yesterday's surprise increase in reported U.S. stockpiles may have weighed on the demand outlook.

And Michigan has taken legal action to shut down the Enbridge oil pipeline that runs through the state; over the longer term, it is worth watching to see if such moves grow bolder during a new Biden administration.

"The market is trimming its price gains today as realities for crude supply and demand are grim, while daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are setting new records for the third straight day," says Rystad's Energy's Bjornar Tonhaugen. "Our crude and liquids balances suggest oil prices need to go lower before they go higher."

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO

