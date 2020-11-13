Workers at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile are leaning toward rejecting Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) latest wage offer, signaling that a strike will extend into a second month, a union leader tells Bloomberg.

Lundin management presented a new proposal to the AOS union yesterday that included a signing bonus of 17.5M pesos ($22,800) per worker, but the offer remains short of demands, the union president says.

The union must vote on the proposal by Nov. 17.

The Candelaria mine produced 111.4K metric tons last year, a small amount compared to giant mines owned by BHP and Codelco, but the collapse in talks underscores supply risks in a country that accounts for 25% of global copper production.

Three-month copper contracts on the London Metal Exchange settled +0.7% to $6,983/ton.

Potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, VALE, TECK, SCCO, HBM, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:FQVLF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC