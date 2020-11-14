Disney (NYSE:DIS) drew analyst praise for its quarterly earnings beat largely due to its momentum in streaming media - the company reported 73.7M subscribers to Disney Plus, its flagship service, after its launch last November.

And a hot topic around the service's launch last year was a front-and-center concern over what original content would continue to draw new subscribers. Disney had a vault of beloved family content, and a key original Star Wars series in The Mandalorian - but not much else, its critics noted.

Now, with a season 2 of the critical hit freshly launched, analytics company Antenna digs in to ask: Who's signing up for Disney Plus to watch The Mandalorian?

Even with Disney avoiding the Netflix single-release model, and parceling out its episodes weekly, Antenna still notes a spike in signups coinciding with the season premiere - and that spike was greater than the one around Disney's straight-to-video experiment with Mulan, and more than triple its October sign-ups benchmark.

And some 29% of those who signed up for "Mandalorian weekend" were re-subscribers, Antenna's Brendan Brady notes - also a notable spike over an October benchmark of 22%. And of those, 62% had previously subscribed in 2019 (The Mandalorian debuted at the same time as Disney Plus, on Nov. 12, 2019).

The demographic profile of those sign-ups also skews a little differently: They were more likely to be male, 26-34 years old, and have no children in the household.

That indicates that Disney Plus originals that stretch out to appeal beyond the kids/family bread and butter are driving new sign-ups from a broader demographic, Brady says - though that means they may follow a different retention curve than typical Disney fans as well, as with the summer release of Hamillton (which spurred a 641% increase in sign-ups, though that cohort was 1.5 times as likely to cancel within the first month).

At the time of the season 2 premiere, Dan Gallagher pointed to the series as a tipping point toward a future where Disney reanchors itself on streaming rather than the cinema.