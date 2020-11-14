McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is increasing inspections across its 14K stores in the U.S. to prevent COVID fatigue from creating safety issues.

A memo from McDonald's Chief Field Officer Charlie Strong to franchisee owners indicates that the inspections will focus on procedures for contactless payment systems and social distancing.

"It is apparent we are entering what many predicted would be the most difficult period of the pandemic... Our actions are being watched very closely by consumers, crew, and other external stakeholders," warns Strong.

