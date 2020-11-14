Loup Ventures estimates memberships at higher-end, boutique gyms like Equinox and Lifetime Fitness are down about 30% and total gym memberships currently stand at around 50M in the U.S., down about 25% overall compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The firm thinks that after the pandemic about 6.5M (10%) of former gym members will stick with alternative, exercise-from-home options. The read-through is positive for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) already currently capturing about 900K of the 6.5M members that are seen exercising at home long term.

Peloton and other exercise-from-home companies are seen having plenty of users to capture for the long term, especially with the company's digital expected to shine.

Investors bid down Peloton last week after the major vaccine development from Pfizer.

Peloton vs. the S&P 500 Index and Planet Fitness over the last year.

