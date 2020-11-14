Some jolting news arrived out of Detroit after Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley made it clear the the company is now interested in making its own electric batteries, instead of relying on third-party suppliers.

"Absolutely, we're discussing it as a team... We think that it's a natural time now because our volume is really growing," notes Farley.

Farley says there are a lot of reasons other than costs to make the battery move, although no finalized plans are in place.

Ford is set to release its all-electric Mustang Mach-E very shortly to be followed by the electric Transit commercial van next year and an all-electric version of its flagship F-150 pickup in 2022.

