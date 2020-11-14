Last month, Canalys data showed that global PC shipments hit a 10-year high in Q3, up 13% Y/Y to 79.2M units. The data included desktops, notebooks, and workstations.

Canalys is out with new Q3 shipment data that includes tablets in with the PC data and breaks out some Chromebook sales figures.

The expanded PC market had sales growth of 23% Y/Y to 124.5M. Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product, up 122% to 9.4M, and detachables (tablets and notebooks) came in second with 88% growth, both driven by the pandemic's work and learn from home trends.

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF,OTCPK:LNVGY) led the worldwide PC market (including tablets) with an 18.9% market share, down less than a percentage point on the year. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was second with 17.7% (last year's share: 15.5%). HP (NYSE:HPQ) took third with 15% (last year: 16.6%), and Dell (NYSE:DELL) had a 9.7% share, down from 12% last year.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) rounds out the top five with 8%, up from last year's 5.3%. The Others category catches the rest of the assorted PC vendors, which held a 30% collective share.

Top tablet vendors in Q3: Apple (2020: 34.4% share; 2019: 33.2%), Samsung (2020: 20.4%; 2019: 16.1%), Huawei (2020: 11.5%; 2019: 11.8%), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (2020: 11.3%; 2019: 14.8%), and Lenovo, which grew its market share by one percentage point on the year to 9.1%.

Tablets are recovery from a five-year free-fall with the last tqo quarters showing the only growth rates since 2015.

"Tablets have come back from the dead as they deliver the perfect balance of mobility and computing power at a wide range of price points during such a crucial time. Tablets are a natural choice for first-time PC users who want something uncomplicated and affordable to work with," says Canalys analyst Victoria Li.

"Another contributing factor is the role these tablets play in the accelerated pace of digital transformation that big and small companies are undertaking. Connected tablets allow businesses to deploy endpoints at crucial stages in their customer and salesforce journeys, thereby helping these businesses ride the storm. Tablets will find themselves at the heart of every digital transformation going forward," says Li.

Apple's dominance in tablets isn't surprising since the recent FQ4 earnings report included iPad sales of $6.8B, which topped the $6.14B consensus. The tech giant also reported record Mac sales in the period, $9.03B vs. the $7.93B consensus.

Earlier this month, Lenovo reported a 53% Y/Y jump in net profit and predicted that the global PC market will hit close to 300M units for 2020, 25M above consensus. The company also predicted a 5-10% industry-wide increase for PC total addressable market next year.

But note that last week's positive coronavirus vaccine data from Pfizer took some of the force out of the pandemic-related tailwinds.

Below is a look at the top Q3 Chromebook vendors. Last quarter, Dell warned that it could feel margin pressure in Q3 due to the higher than typical mix of lower-cost Chromebooks.

Dell will report earnings on November 24 after the bell, and HP will follow with its own report on November 25.