Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) is the latest energy company to succumb to low crude prices and weak demand, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

As part of the restructuring plan, Gulfport says it expected to eliminate $1.25B in funded debt and significantly reduce annual cash interest expense.

Gulfport says it secured $262.5M in debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders under its revolving credit facility, including $105M in new money that will be available upon court approval.

The company also received a commitment from existing lenders to provide $580M in exit financing upon emergence from Chapter 11.

Gulfport looked likely to restructure after taking the 30-day grace period on its Oct. 15 interest payment, Elephant Analytics wrote in a report posted a month ago on Seeking Alpha.