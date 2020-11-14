Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) could need $8B of debt financing to maintain its 2021 dividend payout, an amount that would increase the company's leverage but be manageable, MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes said in a note this week.

As of the end of Q3, Exxon's total debt was $68.8B, well above $47.1B from a year earlier.

To reach his conclusion on the amount of debt Exxon could need to fund its dividend, Gerdes used a WTI crude price of ~$47/bbl, a few dollars higher than recent levels.

AT $55 WTI, the analyst calculates the company could grow its cash flow per share by ~2% annually to 2025 and be able to fund its dividend internally.

But Gerdes warns that his forecasts would come under pressure "if we are in the same place we are now a year out."

"We are looking to increase divestments and working to maintain the dividend while holding gross debt at [Q2] levels," Exxon CFO Andrew Swiger said during the company’s Q3 earnings call on Oct. 30; gross debt was $69.5B as of June 30, $700M more than at the end of Q3.

