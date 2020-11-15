The release of new state-of-the-art videogame consoles from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) isn't just the start of a new era for the industry (the two companies' last consoles came out seven years ago), but also an exclamation point on a banner year, with gamers new and old stuck at home and spending heavily.

This week's report on videogame sales from the NPD Group indicated year-to-date sales in the industry through 10 months came to $37.5B, up 20% from last year.

Even hardware spending, usually pressured by an impending new console release, is up 23% year-to-date from the same period last year - to $2.5B.

The debate videogame investors are having, though, is whether the gains go away with the end of the pandemic, or whether they're sticky enough to keep growing. Shares of game publishers often go down even after mostly positive reports, and they declined last Monday (along with fellow names in the "pandemic trade") after data showing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 90% effective.

Skeptics think that gamers might put down devices when they're able to attend concerts, movies and sports again; one NYU professor tells the NYT that if gaming companies were as optimistic as they said, there would have been more acquisitions and investments recently: “It’s strange to me that the industry, in this moment of incredible momentum, has failed or refused to use it as tinder to just light a fire ... Why hasn’t the top brass in the games industry taken more risk?”

But Xbox Chief Marketing Officer Jerret West points to "comet moments" every six to seven years where people "reinvest into the ecosystem."

