Masayoshi Son's Softbank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) has slashed its exposure to stocks. In its latest 13F, it reported September end total portfolio value of $12.92B, sharply down from $17.52B at the end of the June quarter.

A recent WSJ article reported that in recent months Mr. Son made a "surprise move to become essentially a day-trader, personally directing a team of traders using some of the cash pile to bet on daily moves in tech stocks."

Softbank has reduced its holding to just 4 companies from 26 companies at the end of Q2.

Notable exits include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Reduced stakes in NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Takes new position in Line (NYSE:LN) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).

For context on Softbank's new position in Lemonade (LMND), note Mr. Son's comments on Softbank's most recent earnings call: "AI companies will evolve into Internet companies, and Internet companies will evolve into AI companies... the borderline between telco, Internet and AI will be blurred".

The full earnings call was fascinating -- see the transcript.