Fifteen countries that make up nearly a third of the world's population and gross domestic product have formed the world's largest trading bloc.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, was signed by China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN member countries, wrapping up eight years of negotiations before the next U.S. administration comes into office.

The deal aims to strengthen supply chains with common rules of origin, reduce tariffs and codify new e-commerce rules.

"The completion of negotiations is a strong message affirming ASEAN's role in supporting the multilateral trade system," Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on the sidelines of the virtual ASEAN summit, where the pact was signed. The agreement will contribute to "developing supply chains that have been disrupted due to the pandemic as well as supporting economic recovery."

Beijing has specifically looked to RCEP as an opportunity to write regional rules and diversify its avenues of trade amid declining economic relations with the U.S. after it pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017 and engaged in a broader tariff war.

"China has pulled off a diplomatic coup in dragging RCEP over the line," said Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings. "While RCEP is shallow, at least compared to TPP, it is broad, covering many economies and goods, and this is a rarity in these more protectionist times."

