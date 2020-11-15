Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has resumed monitoring and counting the number of customers entering its stores as COVID-19 infections surge in the U.S.

Over the past seven days, an average of over 139,900 cases have been reported per day, up more than 35% compared with a week ago.

The process of metering was put in place back in April, when the retailer restricted the number of people in its big-box stores to up to five customers per every roughly 1,000 square feet, or about 20% of a store’s capacity.

For a period of time, however, the company had stopped physically counting people as they came inside and left.

"We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn't reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity," a Walmart spokesman told CNBC. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores."