Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) have tumbled about 17% since Ant Group's IPO was shelved on November 3, and another attempt at a listing is "very unlikely to happen until about at least a minimum of six months."

That's according to Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer of China ETF issuer KraneShares, who says there is more to the story than meets the eye.

"The company really portrayed itself as a technology company, got that very high valuation, but it was going to increasingly fall under being regulated like a bank," he declared. "I think the regulator said all of the revenue, profitability, in the IPO prospectus is backward looking, and under this new regulatory regime, the company is still a great, great company, but certainly, the level of profitability is going to come down."

"You have all this retail money, predominantly individual investor money, in the IPO, and the regulator wasn't going to do something to hurt the company knowing that you’d only be hurting all these mom-and-pop investors. I think, actually, the regulator took a pretty pragmatic view and for both parties, in the long run, it's probably a better outcome."

Ant Group's original $300B+ valuation is now expected to be cut in half, Ahern declared, adding that China has only just begun to ratchet up its regulations and officials there will likely need time to parse Ant Group's financials.