Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) intends to present 15-month safety and efficacy data from all patients in the two highest dose cohorts of the Phase 1a study of ATA188 at European Charcot Foundation meeting Nov 15-19 following patient responses that "likely indicate a treatment effect with ATA188,” said Jakob Dupont, Global Head, Research and Development at Atara.

Following the results, ATRA noted that it is to boost the size to at least 64 patients, while adjusting the primary endpoint of the study. The endpoint will be changed to disability improvement, and maintaining biological and functional endpoints.

"Seeing 50 percent of patients achieve long-term sustained disability improvement out to 15 months is remarkable in progressive forms of MS," Dupont added.

Data includes 9 of the 16 patients who entered the open label extension and demonstrated sustained disability improvement, while 7 achieved SDI in the first twelve months and two during the OLE. In seven out of the nine patients, SDI was driven by sustained improvement in Expanded Disability Status Score.

More patients saw increases in the SDI with dose increases, with "no dose-limiting toxicities" shown in the highest dose cohorts (Cohorts 3 and 4). The Cohort 3 and 4 doses demonstrated similar efficacy profile, with the Cohort 4 dose trending toward greater effect on EDSS, the company added.

Shares are still higher from September, when the company announced the Phase 1 clinical trial results from the ATA188 candidate.