KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Japanese ecommerce company Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) (OTCPK:RKUNF) are in talks to invest in Walmart (NYSE:WMT)-owned Seiyu, a Japanese supermarket chain, Nikkei reports, citing multiple sources.

An investment by the two firms would build on Rakuten's ecommerce alliance with Walmart in Japan in 2018, the same year in which Rakuten teamed up with Seiyu to start an online supermarket.

KKR and Rakuten see the investment as an opportunity to increase Seiyu's business as demand for home deliveries grows amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Using Rakuten's ecommerce data, the companies aim to bolster Seiyu's digital presence. Seiyu operates over 300 stores in Japan and has ~35,000 employees. Rakuten runs Japan's largest ecommerce platform, which has ~100M members and operates in more than 70 businesses.

