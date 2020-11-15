Earnings from resilient home improvement chains and struggling department stores arrive this week.

If both the recovery and pandemic stocks impress with results, that could mean some strong upside for the Consumer Discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY).

The big home improvement retailers, which outperformed the broader market as people moved discretionary income into home upgrades during lockdown, are on the earnings calendar. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports before the bell Tuesday and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) premarket Wednesday.

Both stocks are coming into earnings with downside momentum, having slipped below an important technical level.

Home Depot is down 4.5% for the month and 2.5% for the week.

The stock now sits below its 100-day simple moving average that’s around $273, which it has been battling since the end of October. Before that, it hadn’t been below the level since April 24.

Lowe’s is down 9% for the month and 5.5% for the past week.

It is slightly above its 100-day SMA that sits around $157, which it fell below last week for the first time since May 5.

On Thursday Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom flipped his ratings on the two stocks, moving Home Depot to Buy and Lowe's to Accumulate. But he also expects very strong results from both companies.

Also this week, two department store stocks report. Kohl’s weighs in before the bell Tuesday and Macy’s arrives on Thursday ahead of trading. These stocks are also at an important juncture with a momentum indicator.

Kohl’s jumped more than 12% last week, when shares of beaten-down companies surged on news about Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy. That brought its monthly gain to nearly 18%.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) moved above its 200-day SMA of about $23 last week, the first time in almost a year.

Macy’s (NYSE:M), up 12% last week and 20% for the month, is testing its 200-day SMA around $7.50 and crossed above that level last week for the first time in nearly two years.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department will report on retail sales for October, with economists predicting a rise of 0.5%, down from 1.9% the month before.

In the September measure, sales of building materials and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 12.8%. Sales at department stores dropped 17.8%.

In the screen of Consumer Discretionary stocks, Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating ranks Lowe’s the highest of the four stocks, coming in at 27 and getting high marks for growth, profitability and EPS revisions.

See more market-moving events at Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.