Four astronauts were launched via the Crew Dragon capsule by SpaceX (SPACE) Sunday evening, due to dock at the International Space Station by Monday night eastern time.

The first-stage rocket booster successfully landed in the sea-borne droneship, marking, thus far, a successful launch.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk practically live-tweeted the event, noting that the Dragon has successfully completed 22 flights to and from the ISS "with human spaceflight in mind."

The latest launch comes after Nasa formally certified the craft for human travel -- something that hasn't happened in 40 years.