PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. arm of Spanish lender BBVA for more than $10B, in what would be one of the biggest bank tie-ups since the 2008 financial crisis, WSJ reports.

The banks are discussing a combination that could be announced by tomorrow if the talks don't fall apart at the last minute, according to the report.

A deal would create the fifth largest retail bank in the U.S., with more than $550B of assets and branches up and down the eastern half of the country.

PNC's stock performance has lagged banking peers and the broader the S&P 500 over the past year on a total return basis: