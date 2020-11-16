Arbutus' AB-729 shows encouraging results in chronic hepatitis B

  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announces updated clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (AB-729-001) with AB-729, its GalNAc delivered RNAi compound in chronic hepatitis B infection.
  • Single-doses of AB-729 studied to date, 60 mg, 90 mg and 180 mg, resulted in comparable mean HBsAg declines at week 12, followed by a sustained plateau phase.
  • 60 mg of AB-729 dosed every 4 weeks resulted in continuous declines in HBsAg, reaching a mean of –1.44 log10 IU/ML at week 16.
  • Data beyond week 16 demonstrate further declines in HBsAg with no plateau seen to date.
  • AB-729 also resulted in meaningful decreases in both HBV RNA and HBcrAg and was generally safe and well tolerated.
  • The data was presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting.
  • Arbutus will hold conference call and webcast on November 16, at 8:00 am ET to provide an update on AB-729.
  • Pipeline overview:
