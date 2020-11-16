Asia-Pacific stocks climb buoyed by positive sentiment on regional trade and upbeat economic data

Japan +2.01% . The world’s third-largest economy expanded an annualized 21.4% in July-September, beating forecast for an 18.9% gain.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 5%, better than forecasts of 4.4%, according to Reuters.

China +0.97% . The country’s factory output climbed 6.9% Y/Y in October, in line with September’s gain and faster than the 6.5% rise expected.

Retail sales continued to recover, jumped 4.3% Y/Y, but missed forecasts of a 4.9% growth. Investment in factories and other fixed assets rose 1.8% in the first 10 months of 2020.

Hong Kong +0.41% . Casino and finance stocks listed in the city were higher.

Australia +1.23% . The Australian Securities Exchange halted trading shortly after the open, citing “market data issues.” The exchange said it is “working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.”

Asia markets bounced as 15 economies in the region - China and 14 Asia-Pacific nations signed a major deal on Sunday which aims to gradually reduce tariffs across many areas.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is the world’s largest trade alliance. It marks the first time that East Asian countries - China, Japan and South Korea are in a single trade agreement.

In a note, Mizuho Bank had called the giant trade agreement a “much-(needed) and overdue life-line for global trade.”

Oil prices edged higher in the morning of Asia trading hours. Brent crude futures were up 0.65% to $43.06/barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 1% to $40.53/barrel.