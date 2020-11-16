Japan’s economy bounce back, shrugs off pandemic slump
Nov. 16, 2020 1:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Japanese economy grew at its fastest pace, recovering from the biggest postwar slump as improved exports and consumption helped the country emerge from the damage caused by COVID-19.
- Japan's economy expanded 21.4%, compared with a consensus forecast of 18.9% gain. In Q3, the nation's GDP totaled an annualized ¥508T, equivalent to $4.85T. It marked the first increase in four quarters and followed a 28.8% plunge in April-June.
- Private spending rose 4.7% Q/Q as consumers went out more for shopping and dining.
- Meanwhile, external demand added 2.9% to growth thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that pushed up exports by 7.0%.
- However, capital expenditure fell 3.4%, suggesting that uncertainty over the pandemic’s fallout was still weighing on business sentiment.
- “The strong growth in July-September was likely a one-off rebound from an extraordinary contraction caused by the lock-down steps,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
- Japan has so far announced two stimulus packages worth a combined $2.2T to ease the pain from the health crisis.
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has instructed his cabinet to come up with another package as the pandemic’s damage persists.
- Additionally, Japan’s exporters made major gains on the back of the trade deal news.
- Autos shares mainly benefited, with Nissan rising 5.04%, and Mazda soaring 6.49%. Mitsubishi jumped 1.69%, and Honda gained 4.98%.
- Tech stocks in the country also gained. Tokyo Electron climbed 4.80%, while Panasonic soared 4.91%. Softbank Group was up 1.53%.
- The Japanese yen traded at 104.61 per dollar, after strengthening from levels above 105 late last week.