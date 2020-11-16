The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) inks agreement to acquire BBVA USA Bancshares, the U.S. business of Spanish financial group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, for a purchase price of $11.6B.

"Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder value through a strategic deployment of the proceeds from the sale of our BlackRock investment," said William S. Demchak, PNC's Chairman, President and CEO.

PNC expects the transaction to be ~21% accretive to earnings in 2022, with an estimated internal rate of return in excess of 19%.

The purchase price is estimated at 134% of BBVA USA's tangible book value as of Sept. 30, and reflects a deposit premium of 3.7%.

The acquisition adds ~$86B of deposits and $66B of loans based on BBVA USA's Sept. 30, 2020 balance sheet.

"This is a very positive transaction for all sides. The deal enhances our already strong financial position," said BBVA Group Executive Chairman Carlos Torres Vila.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2021. Upon closing, PNC intends to merge BBVA USA Bancshares into itself with PNC continuing as the surviving entity.

PNC's credit quality has remained surprisingly good, with a small reserve release, low charge-offs, healthy bad debt coverage, and encouraging trends in earlier-stage delinquencies, says author Stephen Simpson in his article "PNC Financial's Long-Term Qualities Seem Less Than Fully Appreciated" at Seeking Alpha.

Last month, PNC posted solid Q3 results. The company is well positioned with very strong capital, liquidity, and loan loss reserves. Also, liquidity coverage ratios continue to significantly exceed the regulatory minimum requirements as PNC remains core-funded with a low-cost deposit base.

On the asset side, total loans declined $15B to $253B linked quarter. Investment securities of $91B increased $2B or 2% linked quarter. But on a spot basis declined $7B, primarily due to prepayment activity and maturities at quarter-end.

On the liability side, deposit balances averaged $350B and were up $15B or 5% linked quarter. Borrowed funds decreased $10B compared to Q2 as the company used its strong liquidity position to reduce borrowings.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, SA authors and Wall Street sell-siders are Bullish with price target of $123.48.

Previously: PNC in talks to buy U.S. arm of Spain's BBVA for $10B-plus - WSJ (Nov. 15)