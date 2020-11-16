Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.

FFO of $0.00

Revenue of $16.86M (-46.1% Y/Y)

Q3 production averaged 12,044 boe/d (Egypt 9,812 bbls/d, Canada 2,232 boe/d), a decrease of 2,256 boe/d (16%) from Q2 primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines.

Sales averaged 10,680 boe/d including 259.2 Mbbls sold to EGPC for net proceeds of $10.2M in Q3-2020. Average realized price for Q3-2020 sales of $33.63/boe; Q3-2020 average realized price on Egyptian sales of $37.15/bbl and Canadian sales of $20.80/boe.

