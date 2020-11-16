Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.24 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.39 misses by $0.46 .

Revenue of $157.9M (-5.7% Y/Y) misses by $259.8M .

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 66% for Q3, compared with 63% in Q3 2019 and 67% in Q2 2020.

"In the third quarter of 2020, to further consolidate our core competitiveness and credibility, we continued to optimize our products, refine our technology, enhance the quality of premium content, and improve its distribution," commented Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO.

Press Release