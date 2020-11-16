Newsmax Media is not actively looking to sell itself, CEO Christopher Ruddy told Variety, following a WSJ report that said Trump allies were targeting a buyout to rival Fox News (NASDAQ:FOX).

"Newsmax would never become 'Trump TV,'" Ruddy said during the interview. "We have always seen ourselves as an independent news agency, and we want to continue with that mission. But we are open - [Trump] is going to be a political and media force after he leaves the White House, and we would be open to talking to him about a weekly show."

"We are not actively selling" the company at this time, he added, noting expressions of interest from "investors, investment banks and strategic players" in the recent past.

Many have been focused on the potential for a Fox News competitor to rise from the right, and what that would mean for the parent Fox, which depends on the cable outlet for profit.

"Our main focus is continuing: We would like to overtake Fox News in the next 12 months, and I think it's do-able," Ruddy declared.

Fox News Channel is projected to take in nearly $1.36B in advertising in 2020, as well as $1.62B in affiliate fees, according to Kagan, a market research unit part of S&P Global Intelligence. Newsmax relies more heavily on a smaller stream of ad revenue.