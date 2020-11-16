Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has received FDA approval for the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx as an aid in identifying patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) for treatment with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

The expanded use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx strengthens the ability of pathologists to identify patients who may be eligible for Keytruda treatment.

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx also helps physicians identify lung cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, urothelial carcinoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients.