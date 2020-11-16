National lockdown unlikely under Biden, favors local measures

A clearer picture is emerging of how a Biden administration will handle the coronavirus as more advisors from his task force weigh in on the pandemic.

Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general and one of thee leaders of the task force, as well as Atul Gawande, a senior adviser in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Clinton administration and medical writer, say they favor targeted local measures to stem the pandemic rather than a nationwide lockdown.

"If we just lock down the entire country without targeting our efforts, then we are going to exacerbate the 'pandemic fatigue' people are feeling, you're going to hurt jobs and the economy, you’re going to shut down schools and hurt the education of our children," Murthy told Fox News Sunday. "So we've got to approach this with the precision of a scalpel rather than the force of an ax."

"We are not in support of a nationwide lockdown," added Gawande. "We can get this under control. The critical parts are understanding what we've learned since we did a nationwide lockdown in early April."

Biden's coronavirus team will also meet with leading drugmakers developing coronavirus vaccines this week to discuss the "mechanics of manufacture" and "distribution as quickly as possible."

Previously: Biden adviser backs 4- to 6-week lockdown to tame virus, support economy (Nov. 11 2020)