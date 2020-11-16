European stocks track Asian gains boosted by strong economic data and recovery hopes

London +0.66% , led by rise in energy and mining stocks.

Germany +0.75% .

France +0.93% .

European shares rose as faster-than-expected growth in the Japanese economy, strong China data and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine renewed bets for a quicker economic recovery.

Investors are also watching progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Spanish financial group BBVA shares jumped more than 15% in Europe on the news of selling its U.S. business, BBVA USA Bancshares, to PNC Financial for $11.6B.

On Sunday, Donald Trump acknowledged publicly for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, more than seven days after media called the race for Biden.

Meanwhile in Asia, markets bounced as 15 economies in the region signed a deal that formed the world’s largest trade alliance, aiming to strengthen supply chains with common rules of origin, reduce tariffs and codify new e-commerce rules.

Also, the coronavirus remains a key concern for markets.