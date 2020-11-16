Walmart (NYSE:WMT) first entered the Japanese market in 2002 by buying a 6% stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu, and gradually built up its stake before a full takeover in 2008.

Things didn't go exactly as planned. The retailer has had a tough time in the country like foreign entrants such as Tesco and Carrefour, which were lured by the high spending power of the Japanese consumers, but were hit by stiff competition.

Struggling to make money, Walmart is selling a majority stake (65%) in Seiyu to investment firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) and (20%) to e-commerce company Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNF) for a total of $1B.

The deal is the latest divestiture of underperforming assets by Walmart, following its exits in Britain, Argentina and Brazil.

Other places where Walmart is expanding is Sam's Club in China, as well as India, via its $16B purchase of e-commerce provider Flipkart.

