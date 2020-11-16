Back in April, widespread coronavirus outbreaks among employees in the U.S. meatpacking industry forced companies and others to shut dozens of plants across the country.

More than 16,000 workers were infected and 86 died, according to the CDC, while farmers had to euthanize tens of thousands of animals and some supermarkets had to ration meat purchases.

The industry has responded. Besides spending heavily on protective gear and redesigning workstations, companies like Tyson (NYSE:TSN) are using infection-tracking algorithms and ongoing employee testing.

The system compares positive employee tests with where they work in the plants, along with publicly reported infection rates in the counties and towns around its 241 U.S. processing facilities.

"We can dial up the algorithm when we sense there’s something going on in the community, and we're much more prepared for a second wave," said CEO Dean Bank Banks. Right now, less than 1% of Tyson’s employees are infected with COVID-19.

Tyson is also hiring about 200 new nurses and health personnel for its plants and is building seven clinics near major facilities that will provide healthcare (often free) for employees.