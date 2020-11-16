Futures rise again, building on last week's rally

Traders are once again shaking off fears about rising coronavirus cases after Pfizer and BioNTech last week announced strong results for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Dow futures are ahead by 1% , while contracts tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 0.9% and 0.6% , respectively, building on a recent rotation into value stocks.

Expectations are high that Moderna will report a similar performance for its coronavirus vaccine, which also uses mRNA technology, perhaps as early as today.

An average of nearly 150,000 new daily infections have been reported in the U.S. over the past week, while deaths approached 250,000 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.