ObsEva announces positive topline results of PROLONG, the Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of ebopiprant (OBE002) in preterm labor.

Ebopiprant is a new, oral and selective prostaglandin F 2α , receptor antagonist designed to treat preterm labor by reducing uterine contractions and cervical maturation.

In this study, 113 women with spontaneous preterm labor were randomized and treated with atosiban (ex-U.S. standard of care) plus ebopiprant or atosiban plus placebo for 7 days.

There were 83 (73%) women with singleton pregnancies and 30 (27%) with twin pregnancies. 141 neonates were born.

In the PROLONG study, ebopiprant reduced delivery in singleton pregnancies at 48 hours after the start of dosing by 55% compared to atosiban alone.

Overall, 7/56 (12.5%) of women receiving ebopiprant delivered within 48 hours of starting treatment compared to 12/55 (21.8%) receiving placebo (OR 90% CI: 0.52 (0.22, 1.23)).

In singleton pregnancies, 12.5% of women receiving ebopiprant delivered within 48 hours compared to 26.8% receiving placebo (OR 90% CI: 0.39 (0.15, 1.04)). A modest effect on delivery at 7 days was seen in the singletons.

The incidence of maternal, fetal and neonatal adverse events were comparable between subjects in the ebopiprant group and the placebo group.

Follow-up of infants at 6, 12 and 24 months after birth is continuing and results will be available in 2021 and 2022.

Ebopiprant was licensed from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2015. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights.

