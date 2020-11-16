The rising aging population, growing prevalence of skin diseases, shifting interest of consumers toward organic and chemical-free products, and increasing personal care spending are the key factors driving the growth of the beauty and personal care products industry in the U.S. which is is set to grow from $81.1B in FY2019 to $128.7B in 2030, at a steady 4.8% CAGR during 2020–2030.

U.S. Department of commerce estimates that e-commerce have accounted for 16% of all retail sales in the nation in 2019 with $312.3M internet users and with the increase in number of internet users, retail sales tends to grow consistently.

The easy availability of beauty products at reasonable rates has helped increase their penetration in the country, according to P&S Intelligence.

The sales of actual beauty products have reduced due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for toiletries, including soaps and sanitizers, has soared in the country.

L'Oréal S.A. has recorded 4.8% lower sales in North America during the pandemic.

Major firms in the U.S. beauty and personal care products market include L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG), The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), Coty (NYSE:COTY), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Shiseido Company (OTCPK:SSDOY), Oriflame (OTCPK:ORFLY), and Avon Products.