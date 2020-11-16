Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) enters an agreement under which an affiliate of American Securities LLC, will acquire all outstanding shares of FBM for $19.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.37B, including outstanding debt.

Upon completion of the transaction, FBM will become a privately held company.

FBM shareholders to receive $19.25 per share in cash.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the FBM Board of Directors, represents a premium of ~27% to the closing price of FBM common stock on Nov. 13, 2020.