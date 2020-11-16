BioMérieux (OTC:BMXXY) announces the expansion of its ARGENE range for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. As a complement to nasopharyngeal swab specimens, the singleplex SARS-CoV-2 R-GENE real-time PCR test may now be used on saliva and oropharyngeal (throat) swab specimens, which will help optimize laboratory workflows.

The CE-marked SARS-CoV-2 R-GENE test covers the above three sample types. This allows bioMérieux to address the recommendation issued by the French National Authority for Health.

Moreover, the Company will soon release a high-throughput test for the simultaneous (multiplex) detection of influenza viruses A and B and SARS-CoV-2, including a cellular control to check the quality of the sample. It will be available in Europe and in countries that recognize CE marking.