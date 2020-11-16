Analysts size up RCEP trade deal

"The diplomatic messaging of RCEP may be just as important as the economics - a coup for China," wrote analysts from Citi Research, though other are more skeptical, saying the deal was much weaker than TPP.

Tariffs among many RCEP member countries are already low given existing bilateral or smaller multilateral trade agreements. Example: More than 70% of trade among the 10 ASEAN countries are conducted with zero tariffs, while additional tariff reductions under RCEP "will only come into force gradually, and it will be years before the treaty is fully operational," said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

