Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) slumps 43% premarket in reaction to the announcement that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for its ZIMHI high dose naloxone injection product for the treatment of opioid overdose.

The CRL stated that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form and provided recommendations needed for resubmission.

The questions raised were generally related to new Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls issues. No issues related to “extractables and leechables testing”, that were associated with the previous CRL were noted.

The company plans to provide the Agency with additional analysis and information in order to satisfy the CRL items and will request a Type A meeting or consider other options to resolve the issues.