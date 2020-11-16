Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) reports direct-to-consumer sales fell 6.3% in Q3 and total revenue was down 3.3%.

"We saw record interest for our products evidenced by record website traffic, continued to drive gross margin expansion and progress towards profitability, and had another sequential quarter of growth; however, our top-line growth was disappointing based on the initial demand signals," says CEO Philip Kim.

The company says it saw challenges in the supply chain, including industry-wide shortages in textiles and chemicals critical to foam production which led to significant out-of-stock inventory both in our direct-to-consumer and retail partnership channels.

Gross margin was up 480 bps Y/Y to 55.5% of sales. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable product mix related to a new mattress line launched in March, as well as lower logistics costs due to a change in service provider.

Looking ahead, Casper Sleep sees Q4 revenue of $132M to $142M vs.

Shares of Casper Sleep are down 16.55% premarket to $6.20.

