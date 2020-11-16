Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) agrees to acquire Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) via a stock swap, creating a global top 10 senior gold producing company and the largest gold miner in West Africa.

Endeavour is offering 0.47 of its own shares per Teranga share, a 5.1% premium to Teranga's closing price last Friday, valuing Teranga's equity at C$2.44B (US$1.86B).

The combined entity has a pro forma market cap of C$7.6B (US$5.8B) with a production profile exceeding 1.5M oz./year comprising six core operating mines in three countries - Senegal, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire.

Endeavour says it will seek a secondary premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

