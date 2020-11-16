Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) rises 5 % in premarket after announcing preliminary results from animal studies of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TNX-1800. The research is part of an ongoing collaboration between Southern Research Institute, the University of Alberta and Tonix.

At day 14 after a single vaccination, all eight of the TNX-1800 vaccinated animals made anti-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies as compared to none in TNX-801 vaccinated control animals, or placebo group. The level of neutralizing anti-CoV-2 antibody production was similar between the low and high dose TNX-1800 groups.

The company plans to initiate human clinical trials with the vaccine candidate in 2021.

TNX-1800 is a live modified horsepox virus vaccine that is designed to express the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to elicit a predominant T cell response.