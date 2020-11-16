Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) says it will be minimizing its operational footprint at its facilities in New Mexico due to new COVID-19 guidelines from the state's Department of Health.

As a result of the new operations restrictions, the company's space flight that was planned to occur between November 19 to November 23, will be rescheduled.

CEO Michael Colglazier: "While these new restrictions cause us to adjust our flight schedule, we take this pause in stride and will be prepared to resume our pre-flight procedures and announce a new test flight window as soon as we can. Our team members at Virgin Galactic, our Future Astronauts, and our fans around the world remain incredibly excited for our upcoming spaceflight."

Source: Press Release

Shares of Virgin Galactic are down 4.55% in premarket action.

Read Virgin Galactic's earnings call transcript from earlier this month.