Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) gains 2.1% pre-market after fiscal Q1 beats with 23% Y/Y revenue growth to $946M and $1.62 EPS.

Billings increased 21% Y/Y to $1.1B.

Deferred revenue was up 31% to $3.9B.

"We delivered another consecutive strong quarter of solid results, with first quarter billings of 21% year-over-year growth; both our firewall transformation and our Next-Generation Security services continue to make great progress, giving us confidence to raise previously issued guidance for the year," says CEO Nikesh Arora.

For FQ2, PANW guides revenue of $975-990M (consensus: $971.20M), billings of $1.17-1.19B, and EPS of $1.42-1.44 (consensus: $1.35).

For FY21, the company expects $4.09-4.14B in revenue (consensus: $4.02B), billings of $5.08-5.13B, EPS of $5.70-5.80 (consensus: $5.62), and adjusted FCF margin of about 29%.

