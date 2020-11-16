Trump-appointed Clayton confirms he's stepping down from SEC at year-end

Jay Clayton confirms that he's stepping down as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by the end of this year, about six months before his term would have expired in June. (updated 7:45 AM ET)

The New York Timesreported the news earlier.

The former corporate deal lawyer, who led the SEC since 2017, the commission pursued 3,152 enforcement cases during his tenure, slightly more than those brought by Mary Jo White, who held the role from 2013 to 2017.

The SEC, under his reign, saw $16.8B in financial remedies, also slightly more than under White.

During his era, the SEC loosened rules concerning corporate auditors and adopted a conduct standard for brokers that consumer advocates said weakened protections.

The SEC is expected to get tougher under President-elect Joe Biden. There's chatter that Gary Gensler, an Obama-era financial regulator, and Preet Bharara, who had been the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York until President Trump fired him early in his administration, are being considered for the role.

NPR reports that the SEC brought 32 insider-trading enforcement actions last year, the fewest since 1996.

