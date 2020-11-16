FDA accepts Apellis' pegcetacoplan application for a rare blood disorder

Under priority review status, the FDA has accepted Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:APLS) marketing application seeking approval for pegcetacoplan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disease in which the immune system destroys red blood cells.

Agency's action date is set at May 14, 2021.

FDA has stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The company plans to open an early access program in the U.S. for pegcetacoplan for people living with PNH.