Needham launches coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Buy rating.

"In our view, CHWY is strongly positioned to gain new customers, drive retention through subscription, and capture wallet share as newer cohorts mature and spend more. The result is a growing base of customers who drive compounding growth. The pandemic undoubtedly accelerated CHWY's growth and margin progress, but we believe the backdrop will remain favorable post-Covid given the growing TAM for the pet product & services market and ongoing digital adoption," updates analyst Rick Patel.

Patel thinks Chewy can boost adjusted EBITDA through sales mix and operational efficiency. He also points to autoship subscription as a powerful way to drive loyalty, which is also seen enabling wallet share gains from other offerings.

Needham assigns a price target of $75 to Chewy.

Wall Street remains confident Chewy can keep up with it high valuation.