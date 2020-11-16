S&P futures spike on Moderna vaccine data as recovery sectors race again

S&P futures (SPX) +1.1% are sharply higher, with data showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective and can also be stored at normal refrigeration temperature.

The broader market is seeing enthusiasm for COVID vaccines overshadowing more lockdowns in the U.S., with Michigan and Washington implementing stricter measures over the weekend.

The big beneficiaries of a post-lockdown economy are leading again, while tech lags. Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) -0.2% are lower.

Cyclicals boast the most gains premarket. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +3.8% is leading, with crude futures +4% , a good global barometer for recovery expectations, rallying.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) +3.2% and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) +2.9% are also rising before the bell. But the move in rates is more muted, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 3 basis points to 0.92%.