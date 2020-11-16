Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) said it's "very comfortable" remaining in compliance with all public debt and revolver covenants, as cash collections are trending up, according to a presentation it will give at the NAREIT conference this week.

The REIT has received 90% of October cash payments due, 91% of Q3 cash payments due, and 83% of Q2 cash payments due, as of Nov. 11.

When adding in deferrals and abatements, October cash payments received come to 93%; 96 % for Q3, and 99% for Q2.

