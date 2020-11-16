SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +14.4% pre-market after saying it entered into an agreement with a third party to fund the majority of completion costs associated with six wells in south Texas.

The well completion program includes co-development of three lower Eagle Ford and three Austin Chalk wells currently in the company's DUC inventory; SM will operate the wells and retain a 50% working interest.

As a result, SM reduces Q4 capital spending guidance by ~$15M.

SM also says its borrowing base and lender commitments under the senior secured revolving credit facility were reaffirmed at $1.1B, and its $380M second-lien debt capacity was extended until the spring 2021 borrowing base redetermination.

SM is seen as a stock with "small downside risk but significant upside potential" in a bullish analysis by Individual Trader recently posted on Seeking Alpha.