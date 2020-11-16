Following positive efficacy data, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reports that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273 remains stable at 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F), the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for 30 days.

mRNA-1273 remains stable at -20° C (-4°F) for up to six months, at refrigerated conditions for up to 30 days and at room temperature for up to 12 hours.

Stability testing supports this extension from an earlier estimate of 7 days.

“We believe that our investments in mRNA delivery technology and manufacturing process development will allow us to store and ship our COVID-19 vaccine candidate at temperatures commonly found in readily available pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators,” said Juan Andres, Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer.

The vaccine will not require onsite dilution or special handling.

When compared to peers, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine must be stored frozen at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit (-70° C), most likely needing dry ice (-109 degrees Fahrenheit) for shipment.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine, if successful, is expected to be stable at refrigerated temperatures of 35.6 - 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit (2°C - 8°C) for at least three months and for two years at -20 °C.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) two-dose recombinant protein vaccine can be stored between 35.6 - 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit.